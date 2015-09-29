FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs gain as Tokyo stocks hit 8-month low, 2-year auction well received
September 29, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs gain as Tokyo stocks hit 8-month low, 2-year auction well received

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Tuesday as Tokyo stocks sank to an 8-month low, leaving investors eager to buy safe-haven debt.

It was no surprise then that a 2.5 trillion yen ($20.92 billion) 2-year JGB auction attracted firm investor demand. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand at auctions, came in at 3.71. Market participants generally consider a ratio above 2.0 as satisfactory.

Short-term JGBs like 2-year bonds are in constant demand as the Bank of Japan are heavy buyers of the maturity under its JGB-buying scheme.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dropped 1.5 basis points to 0.330 percent, edging back towards a 5-month trough of 0.320 percent struck on Friday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei dropped more than 2 percent as fears about China’s cooling economy pummelled shares of commodity and machinery firms.

$1 = 119.50 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

