JGBs edge down slightly, BOJ buying limits losses

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday in thin trading as Japan’s fiscal half-year drew to a close, with losses kept to a mimimum on support from central bank buying operations.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy a total of 1.18 trillion yen ($9.85 billion) of JGBs in 4 tranches under its asset purchase programme, including 400 billion yen in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 400 billion yen in the 3-year to 5-year zone, 240 billion yen in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen maturing in over 25 years.

The JGB market had a muted reaction to government data released early in the session that showed Japan’s factory output unexpectedly fell for the second straight month in August, fuelling worries the economy is slipping back into recession.

The market also shrugged off a report from Moody’s that said pressure was gradually building on Japan’s ability to finance its debt at highly affordable rates, and the eventual end of the BOJ’s bond-buying raises uncertainty for JGB yields.

In afternoon trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 1 basis point at 0.340 percent, edging away from a 5-month low of 0.320 percent touched on Friday.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to 1.120 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price was down 0.08 point at 148.19 .