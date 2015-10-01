JGBs firm after decent response at 10-year auction

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds rose across the curve on Thursday, after decent results at an auction of 10-year notes.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance offered 2.4 trillion yen ($19.98 billion) of 10-year JGBs, reopening the current issue with a coupon of 0.400 percent.

The sale produced a lowest accepted price of 100.58, in line with market expectations, though the bid-to-cover ratio declined to 3.03 from 3.52 at last month’s sale. The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices widened very slightly to 0.03 from the previous 0.01.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.330 percent, after earlier rising as high as 0.340 percent.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield fell 2 basis points to 1.105 percent, while the 30-year yield slipped 1.5 basis points to 1.380 percent, after rising as high as 1.120 percent and 1.390 percent earlier.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.17 point at 148.33 .

The JGB market shrugged off mixed signals from the Bank of Japan’s closely watched tankan survey showing that confidence at big Japanese manufacturers worsened, leading some to bet that the central bank could take further stimulus steps.

But service-sector sentiment improved for the fourth straight quarter to hit the highest level in more than two decades.