JGBs slip after Bank of Japan holds policy steady
#Market News
October 7, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs slip after Bank of Japan holds policy steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds slipped on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan held monetary policy steady instead of delivering more stimulus steps.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis point to 0.330 percent, after earlier rising as high as 0.335 percent.

While the lack of central bank action was in line with market consensus, some investors had not ruled out a surprise move. Further easing steps could have involved more asset purchases, including increased JGB purchases.

Slumping exports and falling oil prices will keep the BOJ under pressure to deliver steps at its next meeting on Oct. 30, when it is also expected to cut its long-term economic and price forecasts.

The yield on the current 30-year JGBs was flat at 1.365 percent, off an earlier high of 1.380 percent, ahead of Thursday’s regular auction of 30-year JGBs.

The 10-year JGB futures price was down 0.10 point at 148.26 . (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

