Long-dated JGBs firm after solid auction results, yield curve flattens

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Long-dated Japanese government bond prices held firm on Wednesday after an auction of 30-year JGBs attracted strong demand from investors.

The yield on the 30-year JGBs fell as much as 2.0 basis points to 1.345 percent, edging near five-month low of 1.340 percent hit on Monday.

The auction of 800 billion yen 30-year JGBs produced bid-to-cover ratio of 3.33, above 3.11 in the previous auction. The tail was 0.06, smaller than 0.09 last month, helped by strong investor demand after the start of new financial half year on Oct. 1.

The shorter end of the market fared worse after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that he had no plan to cut interest rates on excess reserves.

The two-year bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.005 percent while the five-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.065 percent.

The 10-year yield also rose 0.5 basis point to 0.330 percent .

In the money market, however, a shortage of government bills led the six-month Treasury bills yield to a record low of minus 0.089 percent, down 1.7 basis points. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)