JGBs steady as BOJ buying offsets higher Tokyo shares
October 9, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs steady as BOJ buying offsets higher Tokyo shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed across the curve on Friday, with regular debt purchases by the Bank of Japan helping offset negative pressure from a surge in Tokyo stocks and an overnight drop in U.S. Treasuries.

Expectations that the Bank of Japan could ease policy again, possibly as early as its Oct. 30 board meeting, also underpinned JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood unchanged at 0.325 percent, while the 30-year yield dipped half a basis point to 1.345 percent.

The BOJ bought 380 billion yen ($3.17 billion) of 10 to 40-year bonds on Friday as a part of its bond-purchasing scheme.

The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent as Wall Street gained after the Federal Reserve’s September meeting minutes suggested U.S. interest rates will remain near zero for the time being. ($1 = 119.9300 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

