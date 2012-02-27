FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs steady, pressure seen from weaker yen, strong stocks
#Market News
February 27, 2012

JGBs steady, pressure seen from weaker yen, strong stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were steady on Monday but are seen likely to face pressure this week from stronger stocks and the yen’s slide to a nine-month low against the dollar, moves triggered in part by the Bank of Japan’s surprise easing earlier this month.

* The Nikkei share average rose to a fresh seven-month high on Monday, extending this month’s gains of more than 10 percent.

* Reuters weekly JGB survey showed sentiment darkened further as stocks surged and the yen weakened, with those responding expecting the 10-year JGB yield to rise to 0.990 percent by the end of the week.

* The yield curve is seen likely to steepen as long-term bond yields rise while the short and medium end of the curve will be capped after the BOJ easing, the survey showed.

* Looking ahead, market particpants do not expect aggressive moves ahead of key events on Wednesday. The European central Bank will hold its second three-year auction of funds known as a long-term refinancing operation, or LTRO.

Also on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will address policymakers.

* “No one wants to be wrong-footed ahead of this heavy calendar,” said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

* The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs was flat at 0.970 percent, holding well above a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

* Ten-year JGB futures were also flat at 142.54, with support at their 25-day moving average of 142.53 and resistance at the 10-day moving average of 142.62.

* The yield on the 20-year note was unchanged 1.755 percent .

