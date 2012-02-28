JGBs mostly higher, 2-yr bond slips ahead of auction

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were mostly higher on Tuesday, getting a lift from month-end buying and from high oil prices that stoked fears of slowing global demand.

* “Month-end buying is supporting prices along most of the curve, and the overnight rise in U.S. Treasuries on concerns about oil is supporting sentiment,” said a fixed income fund manager at a European institution.

* Two-year yields bucked the trend and rose half a basis point to 0.110 percent as investors sold ahead of Tuesday’s 2.7 trillion yen auction of those notes.

* The two-year note has been supported since the Bank of Japan’s surprise easing this month, with yields around 0.1 percent. The BOJ said it said it will spend an extra 10 trillion yen ($125 billion) on JGB purchases, buying bonds with up to two years left to maturity.

* “With the central bank continuing to absorb more than half of the monthly issuance, there is probably a virtual consensus in the market that this trend will remain intact,” said strategists at Barclays Capital.

* The Barclays strategists said looser supply conditions might present a buying opportunity. Fund operations on Feb. 15, the day after the BOJ’s easing, cleared at an average yield of 0.105 percent and a low of 0.102 percent, while Monday’s operation saw both the average and low rise slightly to 0.107 percent, they said in a note to clients.

* Most market participants expect the yield curve to steepen, as long-term bond yields rise while the short and medium end of the curve are capped after the BOJ’s easing.

* The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs was down one basis point at 0.960 percent, but still holding well above a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

* Ten-year JGB futures added 0.17 point to 142.70, with support at their 10-day moving average of 142.63.

* The yield on the 20-year note down one basis point at 1.750 percent, while the 30-year yield also gave up one basis point to 1.925 percent.