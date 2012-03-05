JGBs mixed, 10-yr yield seen rising this week

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were narrowly mixed on Monday, with the shorter end still supported by the Bank of Japan’s easing last month.

* The recently strong stock market took a breather, with the Nikkei share average edging lower after it closed at a seven-month high on Friday, adding to the safehaven appeal of bonds.

* Ten-year JGB futures inched up 0.02 point to 142.56, just shy of resistance at their 10-day moving average at 142.58 and their 25-day moving average at 142.57.

* The yield on the latest 10-year JGB was flat at 0.990 percent.

* JGB market participants expect the benchmark 10-year yield to inch up this week, as stocks have gained and the yen has weakened following the Bank of Japan’s easing last month, a Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday.

Respondents said the 10-year JGB yield would likely rise to 0.995 percent by the end of the week, pulling away from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit in January.

* “No matter how bad conditions get, the yield on the latest 321st 10-year issue is likely to be capped at 1.0 percent by institutional buying interest, but if conditions improve, the yield could fall,” said Kazuhiko Sano, chief bond strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

* Kazuo Momma, director-general of the BOJ’s monetary affairs department, told a parliamentary committee on Monday that setting too high a price goal in a country like Japan, which has seen very slow price growth, would heighten rather than lower uncertainty in the economy.

The BOJ set an inflation goal of 1 percent last month, at the same meeting in which it surprised markets by easing policy, saying it would spend an extra 10 trillion yen ($122.62 billion)on JGB purchases as part of its asset-buying programme.

* The central bank buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity, so its additional easing capped the short and medium end of the yield curve.

* The yield on the five-year note slipped a basis point to 0.290 percent.

* Longer durations underperformed, with the yield on the 20-year note rising half a basis point to 1.760 percent, and the 30-year yield rising one point to 1.945 percent.