Long JGBs erase losses after strong 30-yr sale

* 30-yr yield down from 3-month high, 20-yr yield off 6-week high

* 10-yr futures end above 10-, 25-day moving averages

* Spread between 5- and 20-yr yields at widest since Sept

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Longer Japanese government bonds erased losses on Tuesday after an auction of 30-year notes attracted decent demand, though the yield curve steepened, with the five- and 20-year yield spread rising to six-month highs.

The finance ministry’s auction of 700 billion yen in new 30-year bonds had a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.97, up from 3.52 at the previous 30-year sale.

It also topped the 3.79 average ratio from the past 12 sales, though the tail measuring the difference between the lowest and average accepted prices widened slightly to 0.07 from the previous 0.05.

“Demand was presumably from insurers,” says Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. “But the slightly wider tail shows there was a variety of people with different prices in their heads.”

After the auction results were announced, the 30-year yield was flat at 1.945 after earlier rising one basis point to a three-month high of 1.955 percent.

The yield on the 20-year note was also flat at 1.760 percent, after earlier rising to 1.770 percent, which was its highest level in nearly six weeks.

In contrast, the shorter yields were near their lowest level in many months, supported by expectations that the Bank of Japan may extend maturities of its bond purchases beyond two years in its asset buying programme introduced in 2010.

The yield on the five-year note slipped half a basis point to 0.290 percent, matching a six-month low touched last week .

As a result, the spread between five- and 20-year yields rose to 147 basis points -- the widest since early September.

SOME SEE HIGHER 10-YR YIELDS

Ten-year JGB futures ended up 0.05 point at 142.64, rising off their session low of 142.52 as the Nikkei average erased its early gains and closed down.

Futures rose above resistance at their 10-day moving average at 142.59 and their 25-day moving average at 142.59, which are now support points. Support also lies at the top of the Ichimoku cloud at 142.45.

The fact that the two moving averages are so close together underscores the extent to which futures have traded in a narrow range in recent weeks.

The yield on the latest 10-year JGB rose half a basis point to 0.990 percent, with some saying further rises are likely in coming weeks even in spite of likely buying ahead of Japan’s fiscal year-end.

“It’s very difficult to expect the 10-year yield to fall, and our house view is for rates to rise above 1.0 percent by the end of this month,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management company in Tokyo.

“Worries about Japan’s trade deficit and its decreasing current account surplus should make rates rise, but JGB yields are held in place by stable U.S. interest rates,” he added.

Last year’s disasters helped push Japan’s trade balance to a deficit in 2011 for the first time in three decades, and some economists believe the country’s current account surplus could also swing into negative territory as early as 2015.

If that happened, Japan would face increasing difficulty funding its public debt, which at twice its 5 trillion yen economy is the highest in the developed world.