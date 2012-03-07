JGBs gain, 5-year yield falls to 16-month low

* Spread between 5- and 20-yr yields widens

* Bank buying likely to support Thursday’s 5-yr auction demand

* 10-yr futures remain above 10-day moving average

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds gained across the curve on Wednesday, sending the 5-year yield to its lowest level since October 2010, as fears about the progress of Greece’s credit bailout and slowing global growth added to the safe-haven appeal of fixed-income assets.

The five-year yield skidded a basis point and a half to 0.280 percent, outperforming the longer end and widening the five- and 20-year yield spread to a fresh six-month milestone of 1.475 basis points.

The five-year tenor continued to get a lift from last month’s surprise easing by the Bank of Japan, in which it said it would spend an extra 10 trillion yen on JGB purchases as part of its asset-buying programme.

The central bank buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity and some investors expect it to gradually extend that, which has pressured shorter yields and steepened the curve.

“The five-year sector has been outperforming after the BOJ’s monetary easing on Feb. 14, and today the Nikkei was down following weak overseas stock markets, so I think the market’s view is that it will continue to outperform,” said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

Some strategists said five-year note selling is likely to emerge on Thursday, ahead of the finance ministry’s scheduled auction of 2.5 trillion yen ($30.97 billion) of five-year notes.

While big Japanese banks are likely to support demand at the auction, some strategists say buyers will likely be less aggressive under yields of 0.30 percent.

“The five-year auction would not be appealing if it overheats to a point that pushes the new bond yield below 0.3 percent because the BOJ is unlikely to take additional easing action in the very short term,” said strategists at RBS Securities.

LONGER DURATIONS PULL AWAY FROM HIGHS

In the meantime, bonds were underpinned as the Nikkei stock average dropped for its third day, as investors await a decision by Greece’s private creditors who must decide by Thursday night about a bond swap Greece needs to do in order to secure bailout funds to avoid a chaotic default on March 20.

Euro zone data released on Tuesday raised the possibility that the region might face a recession. Adding to fears, Brazil reported disappointing growth figures.

Ten-year JGB futures added 0.14 point to 142.78, solidly above support at their 10-day moving average at 142.62, while the yield on the latest 10-year JGB slipped half a basis point to 0.980 percent.

Longer durations also gained, pulling their yields further away from milestones touched in the previous session.

The 30-year yield lost a basis point to 1.950 percent after ending at a three-month high of 1.960 percent on Tuesday.

The yield on the 20-year note fell half a basis point to 1.755 percent, after rising to 1.770 percent on Tuesday, its highest level in nearly six weeks.