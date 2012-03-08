JGBs sag as Greece debt swap prospects improve, offset auction

* JGBs slip as worries ease over disorderly Greek default

* New 5-year bond sold at highest yield of 0.295 pct

* 5-20 year yield spread still near 6-mth high, could expand

* Implied volatilities fall on heavy put selling

* Market shows no reaction to Japan’s record c/a deficit

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Thursday as improved prospects for Greece’s debt swap programme, aimed at averting a disorderly default, offset a boost from solid results at a five-year bond auction.

But market players say JGBs are expected to be supported in coming weeks as there will likely be limited selling by Japanese ahead of book-closings for the fiscal year at the end of this month.

March 10-year JGB futures shed 0.09 point to 142.69 while June futures, which are taking over benchmark status with the approach of the March contract’s last trading day on Friday, fell 0.15 point to 142.30.

A senior Greek finance ministry official said the government was now optimistic that well over 75 percent of eligible bonds would be submitted under its debt swap plan, easily clearing the original minimum threshold it had set for the deal to proceed and alleviating worries that Greece might miss a key debt payment on March 20.

“It seems like Greece will have enough participation in the bond swap,” said a portfolio manager at a Japanese bank. “Looking at resilience in Italian bonds yesterday, my feeling is that investors are not so worried about contagion either.”

Recovery in risk appetite in the global marketplace hampered the JGB market to benefit from good results of 2.5 trillion yen ($30.97 billion) five-year JGB auction.

Lowest price at the auction came 0.01 point above market expectations while bid-to-cover ratio was 3.74, above past 12 months’ average of 3.39, though it was below last month’s 3.89.

The new five-year notes were sold at a stop yield of 0.295 percent, not far from a 16-month low of 0.280 percent hit on Wednesday.

The five-year sector has been bolstered by expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain an easy monetary policy and may even enhance its asset purchase programme by either increasing asset buying or extending the maturity of bonds it buys through its asset purchase programme.

FURTHER STEEPENING

As the five-year bonds outperformed, the yield spread between five and 20-year bonds held at 147 basis points, just a hair below a six-month high of 147.5 basis points hit on Wednesday.

Akihiko Inoue, senior strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities, said the spread could rise to at least 150 basis points, which is a rough average of the spread during those times over the past decade when the BOJ has had an easy monetary policy in place.

“Given that the BOJ is determined to keep rates low, it’s so easy to make the case for steepening. The yield curve will remain on a steepening trend,” he said.

Many players said longer-dated bonds have been undermined by a recovery in both global and Japanese stocks in recent weeks as well as speculation that the BOJ’s decision to set an inflation goal last month could eventually end deflation and spur inflation.

In addition, Japan’s lack of progress in reining in its debt is also having an adverse effect on long-dated bonds, some players said, although so far Japan has been spared the type of debt crisis that has ravaged Europe.

JGBs have been stable largely because Japan has a current account surplus, making it possible to finance its entire public debt domestically.

On Thursday, however, data showed Japan logged a record monthly current account deficit in January, triggering a slight dip in the yen, but JGBs shrugged off the data as investors expect Japan’s balance of payments to return to the black soon.

The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.985 percent , edging towards the top of the roughly 0.94 - 1.00 percent range that has confined it since late December.

The 20-year bond yield was flat at 1.755 percent .

Investors, expecting limited downside, are happy to sell put options, helping to drag short-term implied volatilities on 10-year JGB futures to one of the lowest levels since 2003.

“There is just a tremendous amount of selling from investors,” said an option trader at a Japanese brokerage.

“They are selling options on the assumption that the market will not move much for now.”