JGBs slip on light profit-taking ahead of 10-yr sale
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 1:01 AM / 5 years ago

JGBs slip on light profit-taking ahead of 10-yr sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged down on Tuesday, as investors positioned for an auction of 10-year notes and took profits after most yields hit 1-1/2 year lows in the previous session.

* The Ministry of Finance will offer 2.3 trillion yen ($28.8 billion) of 10-year bonds on Tuesday, in the second 10-year bond auction of the financial year that started on April 1.

* Strategists expect a smooth auction, even with yields around current low levels, as uncertainties about the strength of the U.S. economy and the euro zone debt crisis keep demand strong for fixed-income assets.

* “We believe the market is likely to be underpinned by dip-buying even if there is some loosening of supply and demand after the auction,” said Barclays Securities Japan strategist Noriatsu Tanji in a note to clients on Tuesday.

* The previous 10-year sale was decent but unimpressive, strategists said. While it drew strong bids, most purchases were from brokers covering short positions rather than from real-money buying by banks, pension funds or insurers.

* The 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.860 percent, moving away from 0.855 percent hit on Monday, which was its lowest level since October 2010.

* The 10-year JGB futures June contract slipped 0.05 point to 143.23.

* The 20-year JGB yield added half a basis point to 1.645 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield was flat at 1.820 percent. Both of those yields hit their lowest levels since October 2010 on Monday.

