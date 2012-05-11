JGBs mostly rise as investors look ahead to auctions

* Most cash bonds erase losses as equities slip

* Super-long tenor underperforms

* Yields likely to remain at low levels-strategist

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bond prices reversed early losses on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year yield dropping to match a 19-month low hit this week as stocks skidded.

The 10-year JGB futures June contract ended up 0.17 point at 143.32, just a couple of ticks shy of the session high of 143.34, turning up as the Nikkei index deepened losses. The share average finished its sixth straight losing week below the 9,000 level for the first time in three months.

The 10-year JGB yield dropped 1 basis point to 0.850 percent, after matching this week’s low 0.845 percent, which was its lowest since October 2010.

“I think yields are low enough for now, and are ripe for a correction, but that said, according to our interest rate model, it tells us that rates won’t be heading higher anytime soon,” said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“The fact that U.S. and German rates are so low is really anchoring Japanese rates at these low levels as well. It really doesn’t give Japanese investors many options but to stay in JGBs,” he said.

In its latest forecast, Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicted the 10-year yield will range between 0.7 percent to 1.2 percent for the rest of the year, and “will probably spend most of its time below 1 percent,” Fujita said.

5-YR, 40-YR AUCTIONS AHEAD

With yields wallowing at multi-month lows, investors looked ahead to next week’s auctions for the latest clues on demand.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance will sell 4 trillion yen of 40-year bonds on Tuesday, followed by an offering of 2.5 trillion yen of 5-year notes on Thursday.

“Even with yields at such low levels, the auctions are expected to go smoothly, because Japanese investors still think JGBs are a good place to put funds, and the Bank of Japan’s policy still supports the short end,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Tokyo asset management firm.

The shorter tenors have outperformed since the Bank of Japan announced surprise easing steps on Feb 14. The central bank purchased bonds with up to two years left to maturity in its asset buying programme and extended that to three years in April.

Many market participants expect that to be eventually extended to five years.

But investors will be watching demand at the 40-year auction, because longer tenors haven’t fared as well.

This trend was evident on Friday, as the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 1.645 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 1.825 percent.

The five-year JGB yield dropped one basis point to 0.240 percent, matching this week’s 19-month low.