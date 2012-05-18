JGB yields skid, with 10-yr hitting nearly 9-yr low

* 5-, 20-, 30-year yields fall to fresh record lows

* Yield curve flattens as superlong tenor outperforms

* Non-Japanese investors unwind steepeners

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - JGB prices rose on Friday, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond to its lowest level in nearly nine years, as rising fears about Europe’s debt crisis soured investors’ stomach for risk and prompted them to seek the safety of fixed-income assets.

The Bank of Japan missed its target for buying government bonds under its market operations on Friday for the first time in more than six years, as banks preferred to hold onto their JGBs rather than sell them to the central bank.

The failure of the “rinban” market operation is the BOJ’s second this week, after it fell short of its government bond buying target under its asset-buying programme on Wednesday.

The 10-year bond yield shed 2.0 basis points to 0.825 percent after earlier touching 0.815 percent. That was its lowest since July 2003, a year in which JGB yields fluctuated widely, spiking from 0.43 percent in June to over 1.5 percent in August.

“The background for the current low yields is different from that of 2003, when it was due to changing outlooks for the Japanese economy rather than global conditions like today,” said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.

The front-month 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.20 point at 143.45, after rising to 143.63, its highest level since October 2010.

UNWINDING STEEPENERS

European credit fears intensified after Moody’s Investors Service cut long-term and deposit ratings of 16 Spanish banks late on Thursday.

That added to existing concerns about Greece’s political turmoil, which threw doubt over the future of its austerity plan, as well as slumping stocks, which underpinned bonds.

Japan’s Nikkei stock average lost 3 percent on Friday, rounding out seven straight losing weeks.

“The low yield environment is likely to continue at least through this month, until there is more clarity about the outcome of Greece’s political situation and Spain’s debt problems,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

Non-Japanese investors have been unwinding steepening trades this week - bets that the yield curve would steepen - and this has added to the downward pressure on long-term yields, he said.

The yield curve bull-flattened as longer maturities continued to outperform, with the 30-year bond yield sinking 4 basis points to 1.735 percent after touching 1.730 percent, its lowest since September 2010.

The spread between 10-year and 30-year yields narrowed to 91 basis points, its narrowest since mid-March.

The 20-year yield shed 3 basis points to 1.585 percent after falling to 1.570 percent, its lowest level since August 2010.

The five-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.220 percent after dropping to 0.215 percent, a fresh low since October 2010.