Most JGBs pare gains after 20-yr auction

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bonds pared their gains on Thursday after a disappointing 20-year JGB auction, although prices received some support from worries that Greece may yet exit the euro zone.

* The Ministry of Finance sold the new 136th 20-year bonds with the lowest accepted price at 99.20, compared with 99.40 expected by many investors. The coupon of 1.6 percent matched a low set in August 2010 and is 10 basis points below that of the previous 20-year issue.

* The bid-to-cover ratio rose to 3.74 from 3.34 in last month’s sale, but the tail between the average and lowest prices widened to 0.18 from the previous sale’s 0.08, indicating weaker demand.

* Superlong bonds outperformed shorter maturities ahead of the 1.2 trillion yen ($15.15 billion) offering, a rare phenomenon that reflected expectations of strong demand at the tender.

* The yield on the current 20-year bond fell 1.5 basis points to 1.640 percent, up from a low of 1.640 percent.

* “This is basically a technical move. Some investors bought ahead of the auction so we went to the auction a little bit stronger, and the coupon was set lower, so that made it less attractive,” said Le Ngoc Nhan, a JGB strategist at Morgan Stanley.

“This suggests that demand from end-buyers, like life insurance companies, was not particularly strong. If demand was strong enough, we would have seen buying even though the yield dropped in the morning, but it’s understandable with yields a bit too low for lifers to buy. Overall, demand wasn’t that strong,” he said.

* The 20-year bond had underperformed in recent sessions, with its yield hitting a three-week high of 1.665 percent on Wednesday. It was still relatively cheap on the yield curve and also in comparison with swap rates, market players said ahead of the sale.

* The spread between 10-year and 20-year yields stood at 78.5 basis points, near this year’s high of 80.5 basis points and up from 75.5 a week ago.

* The 10-year yield fell 1 basis point to 0.850 percent , edging closer to a nearly nine-year low of 0.815 percent hit last week.

* The front-month 10-year JGB futures contract rose 0.03 point to 143.28 after dropping as low as 143.16.

* Market players remained wary of the possibility of further turmoil from Europe’s debt saga, with an informal summit of EU leaders shedding no new light on how they plan to keep Greece in the euro zone - or facilitate its exit.

* European Union leaders said they were committed to Greece remaining in the euro zone, but that the country needed to maintain its austerity commitments, which would have heavy social costs for Greeks.

* On the other hand, officials told Reuters that each euro zone country agrees they will have to prepare a contingency plan for the eventuality of Greece leaving the single currency.