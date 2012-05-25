JGBs mostly weaker; superlong tenors dip after weak 20-yr sale

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were mostly lower on Friday, with superlong tenors particularly weak after tepid demand at a 20-year sale in the previous session.

* The 10-year yield was unchanged from its previous close at 0.865 percent, while the front-month 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trading nearly flat, up 0.01 point at 143.17.

Since last week, open interest on the benchmark JGB futures contract in recent sessions has been at its highest levels since August 2008.

* On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance sold the new 136th 20-year bonds with the lowest accepted price at 99.20, compared with 99.40 expected by many investors.

The coupon of 1.6 percent matched a low set in August 2010 and is 10 basis points below that of the previous 20-year issue, which made it less appealing to long-term investors such as life insurance companies.

* “There was a lot of buying ahead of yesterday’s 20-year auction, so it’s natural there would be an adjustment after the sale, particularly when demand was disappointing,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

* The yield on the 20-year bond rose 1.5 basis points to a three and a half week high of 1.670 percent, moving away from a low of 1.570 percent hit a week ago which was its lowest level since August 2010.

The 30-year bond rose 2 basis points to 1.825 percent, moving away from its week-ago low of 1.730 percent, its lowest since September 2010.

* The spread between 10-year and 20-year yields widened to 80 basis points, near this year’s high of 80.5 basis points and up from 75.5 a week ago.

* Market reaction to government data showing the country’s core consumer prices edged up last month was muted, suggesting the Bank of Japan will remain under pressure to loosen monetary policy further to beat deflation.

Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa told a news conference on Friday that he sees no change in the central bank’s stance of pursuing powerful monetary easing, and that while Japan remains in moderate deflation, the output gap was narrowing gradually.