JGB yields head back toward a nine-year low on euro zone fears

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were higher on Monday, with benchmark yields edging back toward a nearly nine-year low hit this month, as investors sought a safe haven from the euro zone’s debt woes.

A government source said on Sunday that Spain may recapitalise its fourth-largest bank, Bankia, which last week asked for 19 billion euros ($24 billion), with government bonds in return for shares.

Japanese government bonds were also helped by firming U.S. Treasuries prices on Friday, as fears about Greece’s upcoming election and funding fears in other euro zone countries, such as Spain, helped push benchmark 10-year Treasury yields close to their lowest levels in at least 60 years.

U.S. markets will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

“With the U.S. closed, and no major domestic trading factors today, investors were on hold, waiting to see what emerges from Europe,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

The curve slightly flattened earlier in the session as the superlong tenor fared better than shorter durations, but profit-taking emerged in the afternoon.

The benchmark 10-year yield shed a basis point to 0.870 percent, moving toward its May 18 low of 0.815 percent, which was its lowest since July 2003. The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.07 point at 143.13.

A Thomson Reuters survey released on Monday, however, said that sentiment in the government bond market had deteriorated from last week, with pessimism especially evident among real-money investors. They expect the 10-year yield to rise this week.

With the end of the month approaching, some strategists expected that to continue as insurers seek to buy superlong bonds to extend the duration of their portfolios, but others said Japanese yields would continue to take most of their cues from overseas markets.

“There is a chance that yields will move this week in response to overseas developments, but for now, big moves are not expected,” said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.

“Duration extension buying could be a factor on the last trading day of the month, but that might not be a big focus,” he added.

The yield on the 20-year bond fell half a basis point to 1.685 percent, after dropping as low as 1.670 percent, while the 30-year bond also fell half a basis point to 1.840 percent, after falling as low as 1.825 percent.

SMOOTH 2-YEAR AUCTION EXPECTED

The 5-year yield was flat at 0.230 percent.

The 2-year note was untraded on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s offering of 2.7 trillion yen of those notes by the finance ministry. The coupon has been set at 0.1 percent for the past six consecutive 2-year auctions.

The sale is expected to proceed smoothly because the Bank of Japan now purchases bonds with up to three years left to maturity, and is currently buying more than half of the new issuance of 2-year notes.

The minutes of the Bank of Japan’s April 27 meeting, released on Monday, showed that policymakers agreed to ease monetary policy that month to ensure the economy resumes a recovery.

But they signaled a pause by complaining of “misunderstanding” in markets that they would keep offering monetary stimulus automatically until 1 percent inflation was in sight.