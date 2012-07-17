JGB 2-year yield returns to May's near 7-year low

* Market players continue to bet on BOJ easing

* Euroyen 3-month rate futures hit highest since Sept 2005

* Yields on superlong tenors fall, 10-year yield up

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s government bond yields were mostly lower on Tuesday, with some investors betting on further stimulus from the Bank of Japan as weak U.S. retail sales lifted expectations the Federal Reserve may launch a new round of its bond-buying programme.

Some market participants continued to price in the BOJ cutting the 0.1 percent interest it pays to financial institutions to park excess reserves with the central bank -- even though Governor Masaaki Shirakawa has said the BOJ was not thinking about making such a cut.

Also reflecting the market mood, euroyen three-month interest rate futures for delivery in March 2013 spiked as high as 99.76, the highest for a benchmark contract since September 2005.

Expectations of a BOJ cut followed its scrapping of the minimum rates to buy short-term securities last week and the European Central Bank’s move to a zero deposit rate.

“They’ve already implemented to buy T-bills below 10 basis points for their asset purchase programme. At some point, they may have to extend those measures to JGBs in the future,” said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas.

“Two-year JGBs have been trading below 10 basis points since the ECB. We may say some are coming from rate cut prospective, some are coming from additional measures, including buying below 10 basis points for JGBs.”

The two-year JGB yield ticked down 0.5 basis point to 0.095 percent, matching a near seven-year low reached in May.

The 20-year yield slipped 1.5 basis points to 1.565 percent to touch a two-year low hit on Friday, while that on 30-year debt eased 1 basis point to 1.780 percent after falling 7.5 basis points last week.

“People are now expecting an increased probability of QE3. That has also impacted the JGB curve as a whole,” said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, referring to a third straight month of declines for U.S. retail sales.

Fujita said the expectations that the U.S. will launch another round of quantitative easing had weighed on the dollar against the yen, which is likely to put some pressure on the BOJ to ease policy.

Bernanke is expected to reiterate the central bank’s stance -- to only take further action if economic conditions worsen -- when he appears at twice-yearly congressional testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 0.770 percent, not far from a nine-year low of 0.755 percent hit on Friday, while 10-year bond futures were flat at 144.28.

“The falloff in JGB, UST and Bund yields since the start of this month has already reached a certain level in time and scale, and we would not be surprised to see a bear steepening in a brief reversal,” Barclays Securities Japan said in a note.

“Over the medium term, however, we believe a yield rise would be an opportunity for buying the dip. If we assume 10-year yields have hit bottom for now at around 0.75 percent, we would consider 0.82-0.84 percent a good target for buying on dip,” Barclays Securities said.