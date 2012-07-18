JGB 20-year yield at near 2-year low, 5-year yield up

* JGB 20-year yield near 2-year low

* Ten-year yield slips to nine-year low hit last Friday

* Five-year yield ticks up ahead of Thursday’s auction

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s government bond prices rose modestly on Wednesday, with the 20-year yield falling to a near two-year low as some analysts said investors were scouting for opportunities to buy on dips.

Five-year debt underperformed, however, with the yield up 0.5 basis point to 0.185 percent ahead of the Ministry of Finance’s 2.5 trillion yen ($31.7 billion) auction of five-year bonds on Thursday.

“It seems investors are still dip buyers. It’s just speculation but probably the long-end of the curve is being bought by investors,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“Dollar/yen is breaking below 79 again. I think that weighs on the Nikkei which in turn helps the JGB market rebound,” Muguruma said. The Nikkei share average ended 0.3 percent lower.

Persistent concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and spluttering global growth have boosted the appeal of JGBs, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield falling 15.5 basis points in April-June quarter, the biggest quarterly decline in nearly two years.

The 10-year yield inched down 1 basis point to 0.755 percent on Wednesday, matching a nine-year low hit last Friday.

“A 10-year yield below 0.80 percent actually heightens the interest in the superlong tenor for capital and carry,” said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.

“We think the 20-year will remain strong in the next few weeks at least,” she said.

The 20-year yield slipped 2 basis points to 1.545 percent to its lowest level since August 2010, while the yield on 30-year debt also eased 2 basis points, to 1.750 percent.

Ten-year bond futures rose 14 ticks to 144.42, just shy of their nine-year high of 144.46 touched last week.

Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at JPMorgan, said he was underweight five-year JGBs and overweight 8- to 10-year debt.

“BOJ Governor (Masaaki) Shirakawa rejected a cut in the IOER (interest on excess reserve). As long as the level of IOER is maintained at 10 basis points, then the downside of the 5-year yields, or less than 5-year yields, should be limited.”

“If we think that the bull environment continues for a while, then there is more downside in the 8- to 10-year yields. That’s the rationale of the strategy.”