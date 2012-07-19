JGB 10-year yields hit 9-year low, 5-year up

* JGB 5-year bond underperform, yield up after auction

* Ten-year futures hit nine-year highs

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s government bond prices edged higher on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hitting a nine-year low on persistent concerns over the European debt crisis after reported comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Five-year bonds underperformed, however, with the yield up 0.5 basis point to 0.185 percent after an auction of 2.5 trillion yen ($31.70 billion) worth of debt of the same maturity yielding 0.185 percent.

Yields on benchmark 10-year debt inched down 1 basis point to 0.740 percent to their lowest since June 2003, while 10-year JGB futures rose 7 ticks to 144.49 to a nine-year peak.

“Of course, the longer-end is affected by the global sentiment. I don’t think it is attractive on the curve below 0.2 percent (for the five-year debt),” said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Tokyo.

Demand for the five-year auction was robust, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.44, up from the previous auction’s 3.12.

The 20-year yield slipped 3 basis points to 1.515 percent, the second day in a row to hit a near two-year low and not far from a seven-year low of 1.510 percent hit in August 2010.

The 30-year yield also eased 3 basis points, to 1.720 percent.

“Although some are positioned in JGB flatteners, overall investors are probably underweight the long-end and have been waiting for higher levels. In the past few weeks, investors have been giving up on waiting for higher yields and extending into the long-end,” said Neale Vincent, strategist at Nomura Securities

“The kind of trades that I am thinking now is how to hedge against a further rally. Although it’s not our main scenario, it’s a major risk,” he said, adding that he would sell payer swaptions to buy receiver spreads on the 20-year tenors.

Payer swaptions are similar to JGB puts, while receiver spreads are similar to JGB call spreads.

Reflecting the flattening of the yield curve, the spread between the 10- and 20-year debt narrowed to 77.5 basis points, its lowest in more than two months after hitting a 15-month high of 85.5 basis points on June 21.

NIKKEI AND JGB PRICES BOTH UP

Despite renewed worries over the euro zone following the German chancellor’s comments and a firmer yen, Tokyo’s Nikkei share average gained 0.8 percent on Thursday morning. Equities and debt tend to move in opposite direction.

Merkel was quoted in a media report as saying: “We have not yet shaped the European project so that we can be sure that everything will turn out well, we still have work to do.”

“Generally speaking, the bond market lags the stock market ... for the past 10 to 20 years,” Fukunaga of RBS said.

“It’s very difficult to figure out the timing but in a few months bonds will follow the stock movement,” he said, adding that JGB yields would move higher.