JGB 10-year yield hovers at 9-year low on Europe concerns

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds held at nine-year lows hit in the previous session, with analysts saying the deepening euro zone crisis was likely to cap yields in the near-term.

* The yields on both 20- and 30-year bonds edged up 0.5 basis point, to 1.520 and 1.730 percent. They are still down 14.5 and 15 basis points, respectively, so far this month.

* The 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.720 percent after ticking up 0.5 basis point earlier in the morning session, while 10-year JGB futures pulled back slightly from a nine-year high, down 1 tick to 144.62.

* Concerns over the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and sluggish growth in China and the United States have lifted the appeal of U.S. Treasuries, German Bunds and JGBs. The 10-year JGB yield has fallen 11 basis points so far this month after dropping 15.5 basis points in April-June.

* “I don’t expect the yield to go below 0.70 percent but it depends on the European issue,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm in Tokyo.

* “The situation will continue for a while, with low volatility and low yield. It’s attractive to take carry and the attractive part of the curve is close to the 10-year sector,” the fund manager said.

He said big Japanese banks, which are flushed with cash, would likely buy the 10-year tenors for carry rather than going after the superlong sectors or anything below 5-year maturity, which will keep the 10-year bonds supported. Life insurers and pension funds are the main buyers of the superlong debt.