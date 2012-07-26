FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ten-year JGB yield up ahead of 20-year debt auction
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 2:13 AM / in 5 years

Ten-year JGB yield up ahead of 20-year debt auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s government bond yields inched higher on Thursday, with the 10-year yield moving away from a nine-year low hit this week as investors made room ahead of an auction of 20-year debt later in the day.

* The 10-year yield was up 1 basis point to 0.73 percent, backing off from Wednesday’s level, which matched a nine-year low touched earlier in the week.

* Yields on 20-year debt ticked down 0.5 basis point to 1.530 percent ahead of the Ministry of Finance’s auction of 1.2 trillion yen ($15.34 billion) worth of bonds at the same maturity.

* “We have seen some correction throughout the week after touching the lowest in nine years for the yield and highest for the futures since 2003. I don’t think the basic sentiment has changed at this point,” said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigourp Global Markets Japan.

“Many people haven’t been able to buy JGBs much so far. I don’t think they are showing very aggressive purchase or willingness to buy at this point because ... deeper the dip is better. People are just watching at the global development.”

* Morgan Stanley MUFG said in a note that the 20-year bonds looked unattractive in the yield curve and butterfly trades.

“Twenty-year remains rich within the superlong sector, while a consideration of expected returns suggests that barbell positions should still be favoured over 20-year bullets,” Morgan Stanley MUFG said.

* Ten-year JGB futures dropped 10 ticks to 144.53, retreating further away from a nine-year high of 144.64 hit in the previous three sessions and breaking below its five-day moving average at 144.55.

* The five-year yield edged up 1 basis point to 0.180 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
