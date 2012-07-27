JGB yields inch higher after ECB Draghi's comments

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s government bond yields rose on Friday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi sent a strong signal that it would act to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and skyrocketing borrowing costs in countries such as Spain and Italy.

* Draghi’s comments along with better-than-expected economic data from the United States, including the weekly jobless claims and durable goods data, were enough to boost investors’ risk appetite, driving up global shares, with Tokyo’s Nikkei share average gaining 1.3 percent, and hurting the appeal of safe-haven government bonds.

* The 10-year JGB yields inched up 1 basis point to 0.740 percent, while 10-year bond futures slipped 4 ticks to 144.42 after falling as much as 144.30.

* “Market participants still have appetite to buy on dips, so that’s supporting the market right now,” said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in Tokyo.

* “This may be the last one and the decisive one but at the same time there are a lot of programmes that we need to see ... In that case, we may see more turbulence in the market,” Fujiki said, referring to the ECB assurance.

“Within the last two to three months, global expectations have dropped including in the U.S. Japan’s economy looks relatively better than other countries but there is no way to avoid being affected.”

* The United States is due to release its second quarter GDP figures later in the day, while the Federal Reserve is to hold its policy meeting next week.

* Yields on 20-year debt ticked up 0.5 basis point to 1.560 percent.

* So far this week, the 10-year yield is down 0.5 basis point, while the 20-year yield is up 2 basis points after slipping 4.5 basis points the week before.