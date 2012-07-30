JGBs fall on ECB, Fed stimulus hopes, wary on auction

* Investors on hold ahead of Fed, ECB

* Demand at Tuesday’s 10-year JGB auction may not be strong

* Market seen supported by worries over global economy

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Monday on hopes that central banks in Europe and the United States may take more action to bolster their economies and as market players braced themselves for a 10-year bond auction the next day.

Traders fear the auction of 2.3 trillion yen ($29.3 billion) of 10-year JGBs on Tuesday may not attract strong demand as investors are likely to hold off on buying as they await policy announcements from the U.S Federal Reserve on Wednesday and the European Central Bank on Thursday.

“Market players are unwinding their risk-off trade for now. Although Japan’s industrial output is worrying, the market’s focus is on global factors,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Japan’s industrial output was much weaker than expected, falling for a third straight month in June to the worst level since May last year, when firms were still dealing with the damage from natural and nuclear disasters.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 3.5 basis point to 0.775 percent , hitting a two-week high and pulling further away from a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last week.

“After the 10-year yield fell below 0.8 percent, there haven’t been serious buying from investors. Investors do need a 0.8 percent coupon on the new offer,” said a trader at a European brokerage.

The 10-year JGB futures fell 28 ticks to 144.07 to below an important technical support at 144.10 of its the kijun line on the daily Ichimoku chart.

A break of that level could open the way for a test of 143.77, a 23.6 percent retracement of the futures’ rally since mid-March to a nine-year high of 144.64, though the chance of that happening is seen as slim for now.

The 20-year bond yield rose 3 basis point to 1.595 percent , while the 30-year bond yield also rose as much to 1.800 percent, hitting highest level in more than two weeks.

In the near-term, the ECB’s policy meeting is seen as holding the key.

If the ECB announces fresh bond buying, that could prompt further unwinding of risk-off trades and weigh on JGBs, said Mitsubishi UFJ’s Muguruma.

On the other hand, if the ECB cuts rates, that could boost speculation of the BOJ’s easing and support JGBs, she added.

The latest Reuters survey showed last week that most economists expect the ECB to hold rates in August though many of them expect a cut later this year.

As for the Fed, expectations of another round of quantitative easing are rising, though few see the Fed doing so in August.

With the global economy seen susceptible to Europe’s deepening debt crisis, sluggish U.S. growth and slowdown in China, many market players expect JGBs to stay supported.

“The BOJ could also ease its policy in the future. I don’t expect a deep fall in JGBs. I think the 10-year yield is likely to peak below 0.8 percent,” said the European brokerage dealer.

A fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo said the 10-year yield was likely to hover around current level in the near-term, however.

“The production number was too weak. It was much weaker than expected ... The 10-year will stay at the same level as it is,” the fund manager said.

Japan’s factory output unexpectedly eased in June, down for a third straight month, adding to concerns that weakening global demand is impacting on the world’s third largest economy.