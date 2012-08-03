FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs soar after ECB disappoints, but some wary of rally
August 3, 2012

JGBs soar after ECB disappoints, but some wary of rally

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds rallied
on Friday, pushing benchmark yields to their lowest level in a
week after inaction from the European Central Bank disappointed
investors and increased the appeal of safe-haven fixed-income
assets.
    
    * Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade at
144.54, up 0.34 point on the day, and at their highest level
since July 26. The futures contract moved above its 14-day
moving average, now at 144.37, for the first time in a week.
        
    * Yields on 10-year cash bonds tumbled 3.5
basis points to 0.735 percent, moving close to a nine-year low
of 0.720 percent hit last month.
    
    * But even as bonds rallied, some investors were apparently
hedging against a possible selloff by buying put options on
futures, many with strikes at 144 and 143.50.
    
    * "People are buying JGBs even though, at these low yield
levels, they really don't want to," said a fund manager at a
European asset management firm in Tokyo.
    "Yields have fallen this far, but still, some investors fear
a reversal if the ECB finally acts and there is progress in
Europe's debt crisis," he added. 
     
    *  The ECB left the door open to further government bond
purchases to help contain surging Spanish and Italian borrowing
costs, but said euro zone governments must act first.
 
    
    * The European central bank's inaction followed a day after
the U.S. Federal Reserve took no new monetary steps but also
left open the possibility of further bond buying. 
        
    * The 20-year note outperformed, with its yield
 skidding 4.5 basis points to 1.565 percent. 
    The yield on the 30-year note shed 3 basis
points to 1.785 percent, a day after touching a three-week high
of 1.820 percent.

