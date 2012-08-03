JGBs soar after ECB disappoints, but some wary of rally

* 10-yr yields mark biggest fall in 11 months * Demand seen for puts on 10-yr futures with strikes at 143.50, 144 * 2-yr yield skids to lowest since July 2005 By Lisa Twaronite TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds rallied on Friday, pushing benchmark yields to their biggest fall in 11 months, after inaction from the European Central Bank disappointed investors and increased the appeal of safe-haven fixed-income assets. Yields on 10-year cash bonds tumbled 4 basis points to 0.730 percent, moving within a basis point of their nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last month. The ECB left the door open to further government bond purchases to help contain surging Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, but said euro zone governments must act first. "The impact of the ECB was felt here today," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara. The ECB's inaction followed a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve took no new monetary steps but also left open the possibility of further bond buying. The pattern of strong words but no action portends an uneventful policy decision on Thursday next week from the Bank of Japan, although strategists say it is likely that Japan's central bank might make some technical tweaks to its asset purchase programme even as it refrains from new easing steps. "There likely won't be any new easing from the BOJ, though it is possible they will make some operational adjustments after they missed their JGB buying target this week," Ebihara said. The BOJ missed its bond buying target in auctions on Wednesday, suggesting it might have to take steps or risk failing to meet the 70 trillion yen target for its asset buying and loan programme by the deadline of June next year. At its meeting last month, the BOJ loosened its restriction of buying short-term securities with interest rates of 0.1 percent or higher for its fixed-rate market operations numerous times, after it missed its buying target several times. It also scrapped the minimum 0.1 percent rate for buying JGBs with less than one year until maturity. Some now believe the BOJ will eventually abandon its minimum requirement of a 0.1 percent rate for JGB purchases of up to three years until maturity, which are now the longest duration included in its asset buying programme. The yield on the two-year note slipped half a basis point to 0.085 percent, its lowest level since July 2005. DOWNSIDE HEDGING Ten-year JGB futures ended up 0.31 point at 144.51, after rising as high as 144.57, their highest level since July 26. The futures contract moved solidly above its 14-day moving average, now at 144.37, for the first time in a week. But even as bonds rallied, some investors were apparently hedging against a possible selloff by buying put options on futures, many with strikes at 144 and 143.50. "People are buying JGBs even though, at these low yield levels, they really don't want to," said a fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo. "Yields have fallen this far, but still, some investors fear a reversal if the ECB finally acts and there is progress in Europe's debt crisis," he added. The yield on the 20-year note skidded 4 basis points to 1.570 percent, while the yield on the 30-year note shed 3 basis points to 1.785 percent, a day after touching a three-week high of 1.820 percent. Late in the session, the yield on the five-year note slipped half a basis point to 0.165 percent, its lowest since June 2003.