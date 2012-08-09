FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGB prices rise after this week's weakness, BOJ eyed
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 2:10 AM / in 5 years

JGB prices rise after this week's weakness, BOJ eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s government bond prices rose on Thursday, as investors hunted for bargains after yields on benchmark 10-year bonds hit a five-week high in the previous session as concerns of political wrangling over a tax measure eased.

* The 10-year yield dipped 2.5 basis points to 0.770 percent, falling for the first time in three days, while 10-year JGB futures rose 21 ticks to 144.13.

* “The move today is mostly a correction after JGBs marked a big fall this week on profit-taking,” said a fixed-income fund manager at an asset management firm in Tokyo.

“Banks are buying back some of their positions.”

* The Bank of Japan is expected to announce no new monetary steps when it concludes its two-day meeting later in the day but will stress that it remains ready to act if needed. It might also make an operational adjustment to its asset purchase programme.

* Yields on 20-year debt slipped 2.5 basis points to 1.600 percent after moving 6 basis points higher in the two previous sessions, while those on 30-year bonds fell by the same margin to 1.815 percent.

* The fund manager also said worries about Japan’s political squabbling eased somewhat after Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda clinched an 11th hour compromise on Wednesday with the opposition, saving a hard-fought deal on a contentious sales tax increase in return for a pledge to hold a general election “soon”.

* Noda must push through the plan to double Japan’s 5 percent sales tax by 2015, to reduce the country’s massive public debt and stave off downgrades to Japan’s sovereign ratings by credit rating agencies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.