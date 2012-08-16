JGB prices fall, 10-year yield hits 2-month high

TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s government bond prices fell on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hitting a two-month high, after stronger-than-expected U.S. industrial production data eased concerns over the health of the world’s largest economy.

* The 10-year yield added 3 basis points to 0.845 percent after touching a two-month high of 0.850 percent. The yield has risen 12.5 basis points since hitting a nine-year trough in late July.

* “It is an interim correction. People were expecting too much policy intervention (from global central banks). They were pricing in excessively. They are currently taking those positions off the table,” said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“How far can it go? I would say about 0.90 to 0.95 percent,” he said, adding that the euro zone debt crisis remained an issue.

* Ten-year JGB futures fell 31 ticks to 143.42 after falling to as low as 143.32, their lowest level since May 29. The sell-off also took 10-year futures to below their five-day moving average.

* Yields on 20-year debt put on 2.5 basis points to 1.670 percent, also to a two-month high, while those on the 30-year bonds were up 2 basis points to 1.870 percent.

* “It has the chance to correct even further going into September as Japan approaches the semi-annual year-end. If you look at banks and life insurers’ portfolios, they are not doing thrillingly right now,” Fujita said.

“Equities are down for the fiscal year. Their fixed-income portfolio, which was doing well about three weeks ago, has pretty much turned. There are some forced to adjust portfolio and book profits before September. That accelerates the current sell-off. But I don’t foresee the bull trend changing anytime soon.”