JGBs mostly slip ahead of this week's 5-year, 20-year auctions

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were mostly lower on Monday as investors made room to buy at sales this week, though moves were limited and benchmark yields stayed below a two-month high hit last week.

With many investors still away on summer holidays and a dearth of domestic factors this week, market participants turned their attention to Tuesday’s 5-year note sale, as well as Thursday’s offering of 20-year bonds.

Last week, Japan’s benchmark yields rose as high as 0.860 percent, their loftiest level since mid-June, and moving away from a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last month, as investors’ risk appetite was piqued by hopes that Europe would take action to stem its debt crisis.

“Given the market’s movements, some investors may have tried to get out, or shortened durations or reduced long positions,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“But the market is rangebound and many market participants are just staying on the sidelines,” she added.

Ten-year JGB futures ended down 0.12 point at 143.47 on relatively low volume of 25,610 contracts, falling short of Friday’s 35,417 contracts as well as last week’s average of 28,724 contracts.

The 10-year yield added a basis point to 0.840 percent, after earlier dipping as low as 0.825 percent in the morning.

Yields on the 5-year note added half a basis point to 0.235 percent, with that tenor expected to face selling pressure ahead of Tuesday’s sale.

The Ministry of Finance will offer 2.5 trillion of 5-year notes at its monthly auction. Last month’s sale met robust demand, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.44, up from the previous auction’s 3.12.

“We see a risk of the 5-year yield temporarily overshooting during the next few weeks, but recommend that investors buy 5-year JGBs in tomorrow’s auction if it does not overheat and then follow a strategy of buying on dips,” strategists at RBS Securities said in a note to clients.

“We foresee gradual application of steepening pressure on the yield curve,” they said.

On Thursday, the ministry will offer 1.2 trillion yen worth of 20-year debt.

“This month’s 5-year auction should also be good, with yields now above 0.2 percent, but there is a question if the 20-year notes will find buyers,” said a fixed-income fund manager at an asset management firm in Tokyo.

Yields on 20-year debt added 1.5 basis points to 1.670 percent, while yields on 30-year bonds added 1 basis point to 1.860 percent.