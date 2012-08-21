FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs mostly steady, 5-year auction in focus
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 2:55 AM / in 5 years

JGBs mostly steady, 5-year auction in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were mostly steady on Tuesday with investors focused on a sale of 5-year notes.

* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade flat at 143.47. The 10-year cash yield was also flat at 0.840 percent, after earlier dipping as low as 0.835 percent.

* Yields on the 5-year note were also flat at 0.235 percent.

The Ministry of Finance offered 2.5 trillion of 5-year notes at its monthly auction on Tuesday, a reopening of the Series 105 with a coupon of 0.2 percent. Last month’s sale met robust demand, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.44, up from the previous auction’s 3.12.

* “Despite some lingering weakness in the overall tone of the market, yields remain stable and low out to the 3-year sector and potential investor demand for 5’s should still be strong,” said Barclays Securities Japan strategist Noriatsu Tanji in a note to clients.

If long-term yields rise, 5-year yields could follow, but he said any such move should be limited on the assumption that yields will stay in place out to the 3-year sector.

Investors who are bearish on JGBs should consider 5-10-year steepeners, Tanji added.

* The superlong tenor faced mild selling pressure, with yields on 20-year debt adding 1 basis point to 1.680 percent, while yields on 30-year bonds added half a basis point to 1.865 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.