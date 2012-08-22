FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs firm, 10-year yield hits 1-week low
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 2:40 AM / in 5 years

JGBs firm, 10-year yield hits 1-week low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices firmed slightly on Wednesday after Japan’s stock market and Wall Street shares fell, with the 10-year yield hitting a one-week low.

* The 10-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.815 percent , dropping further from a two-month high of 0.860 percent hit last week.

* “Some investors are buying after coming back from summer holidays, as yields are higher than before,” said a trader at a Japanese bank.

* U.S. shares fell after the S&P 500 index hit technical resistance, helping to drive Tokyo shares lower and underpining JGBs.

* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 143.68, though they were capped by a resistance from the bottom of the cloud at 143.72 on the daily Ichimoku chart.

* The immediate focus is on an auction of 20-year JGBs on Thursday. Many market players expect decent demand as the new offer is likely to carry a 1.7 percent coupon, which would be higher than 1.5 percent on last month’s issue.

* Beyond that, the market is likely to look at how European policymakers can hammer out steps to reduce borrowing costs of Spain and Italy, though few investors see radical progress in the near future.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.