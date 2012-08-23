JGBs mostly higher but gains capped ahead of 20-year sale

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly higher on Thursday, bolstered by firmer Treasuries on rising expectations of more U.S. easing, but gains were limited by selling ahead of a 20-year sale.

* Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s August meeting released on Wednesday showed the central bank was likely to deliver another round of monetary stimulus “fairly soon.”

* Chances the Fed will launch a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, have risen over the past month to 60 percent, according to a recent Reuters poll..

* Japan’s finance ministry is offering 1.2 trillion yen ($15.2 billion) in 20-year JGBs with a coupon of 1.6 percent, up from 1.5 percent at the previous sale.

* Strategists and market participants expect a smooth sale, but most also said the 20-year tenor remains expensive relative to other maturities.

* “U.S. yields were down again yesterday and if fears about the weak tone are alleviated, the auction should go smoothly,” said strategists at Barclays in a report.

“However, compared with other sectors, especially the 30-year sector that shares the superlong end of the curve, 20’s look less attractive,” they added.

* The 10-year yield shed 1 basis point to 0.810 percent, after hitting a one-week low of 0.800 percent.

* The 20-year bond yield fell half a basis point to 1.660 percent while the 30-year bond underperformed, its yield rising half a basis point to 1.855 percent .

* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trading up 0.15 point at 143.74, moving away from a 2-1/2-month low of 143.27 last week.