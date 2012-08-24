JGBs rise, with benchmark yields on track to end week down

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Friday as stocks withered, enhancing the appeal of safe-haven assets, with benchmark yields on track to end the week lower.

* Japan’s Nikkei stock average lost 1.1 percent, as expectations for quick stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed.

* Downbeat economic signals also supported demand for bonds. A Reuters poll showed on Friday big Japanese manufacturers’ sentiment worsened in August and is expected to improve only slightly in the coming months.

* James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, told CNBC television that recent U.S. data showed improvement and that latest Fed minutes suggestion more easing steps soon were “a bit stale.”

* Investors await a speech next week by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at a central bank event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for hints on future policy moves.

* “Investors everywhere are waiting for a clearer signal about U.S. easing exceptions. Until Jackson Hole, people will continue to buy JGBs on dips, and the curve might continue steepen as the longer end lags,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.

* Other market participants have said investors have fewer incentives to buy longer maturities and extend the duration of their portfolios until the outlook for U.S. interest rates is more clear.

* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trading up 0.14 point at 143.73, moving away from a 2 1/2-month low of 143.27 hit last week.

* The 10-year yield lost 1 basis point to 0.815 percent after falling to a one-week low of 0.800 percent on Thursday, after a sale of 20-year bonds met with lacklustre demand. The 10-year yield stood at 0.835 percent at the end of last week’s trading.

* The 20-year bond yield slipped half a basis point to 1.670 percent, moving away from a more than two-month high of 1.690 percent hit after Thursday’s disappointing auction.

The 30-year bond yield was flat at 1.885 percent. The spread between the 10-year and 30-year yields stood at 1.070, its widest since late June and up from 0.980 five weeks ago, as superlongs underperformed.