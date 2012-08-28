JGBs mostly steady but 30-yr sector underperforms

* 10-yr, 30-yr yield spread at widest in nearly 2 years

* 10-yr futures hold above 14-day moving average

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Benchmark Japanese government bond prices were steady on Tuesday as investors awaited more clarity about U.S. monetary policy, but the yield curve steepened as the 30-year tenor underperformed.

Investors continued to focus on a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday at an annual central bank event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for hints on the likelihood and timing of a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3. The Fed chief has used the event for the past two years to reveal the bank’s policy intentions.

“Everyone is just taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of Jackson Hole, with no incentive to buy the long end now,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

The yield on 30-year debt rose 1 basis point to 1.895 percent, its highest since late June.

The spread between the 10-year and 30-year yields stood at 1.090, its widest since October 2010 and up sharply from 0.980 in mid-July.

Some market participants said that no matter what Bernanke says, U.S. data could speak louder than his words in predicting the likelihood of stimulus steps. The key non-farm payrolls report is due a week after Bernanke’s speech, and ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s next meeting on Sept. 12-13.

“Even more key than whatever Bernanke signals at Jackson Hole will be the employment figures on Sept. 7,” said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

Before the U.S. jobs data, the European Central Bank is scheduled to hold its next policy meeting on Sept. 6. ECB President Mario Draghi is also slated to speak at the Jackson Hole event on Saturday, with investors expecting Europe to take steps to rein in the borrowing costs of debt-laden countries.

Europe’s crisis, as well as deceleration in the U.S. and China, has taken a toll on Japan. On Tuesday, the government cut its assessment for the export-reliant economy for the first time since October 2011.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.01 point at 143.83, edging away from a 2-1/2-month low of 143.27 hit on Aug. 16. Futures continued to hold above technical support at their 14-day moving average at 143.72. Volume was light at 21,414 contracts, topping the previous session’s 17,897 contracts, but well below last week’s average of 29,250 contracts.

The 10-year cash yield was flat at 0.805 percent.