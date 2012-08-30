JGBs mostly inch down, with moves limited ahead of Fed speech

* Investors look ahead to 10-yr, 30-yr sales next week

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices mostly inched lower on Thursday, with moves limited as investors continued to await a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for clearer direction on U.S. monetary policy.

A sale of two-year notes proceeded smoothly as expected, as the Bank of Japan buys much of the new issuance in that sector. Investors looked ahead to a 10-year auction on Tuesday and a 30-year sale two days after that, which will provide the latest indications of domestic demand.

Superlong JGBs have mostly languished after a disappointing auction last week, with the yield on 30-year debt flat at 1.880 percent, and the 20-year JGB yield also rising half a basis point to 1.655 percent.

Month-end duration extension by life insurers and pension funds often helps the yield curve to flatten, but such buying has been notably scarcer than usual this month.

“Usually, into the big index extensions, you get some flattening on the long end, but there hasn’t been as much as usual,” said Neale Vincent, strategist at Nomura Securities.

“There is less money now managed passively against indices, so you would expect index extensions to be a little less than they were in the past,” he said.

The 10-year yield added half a basis point to 0.800 percent, moving away from a nine-year low of 0.720 percent hit last month and back toward a two-month high of 0.860 percent reached in mid-August.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract stuck to a narrow 0.10 point range, erasing a modest gain to close down 0.04 point at 143.89. Volume was light at 17,929 contracts, below last week’s average of 29,250 contracts.

JGBs were pressured by a slight dip in U.S. Treasuries on supply concerns. Investors sold U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday to make room for this week’s $99 billion of U.S. government debt supply, and also after the government upgraded its initial reading on U.S. second-quarter economic growth.

But JGB losses were limited by caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s speech at a Fed event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, in which he might signal more stimulus steps.

“Although it may be difficult to expect a clear indication at Jackson Hole, we believe it is best to assume the Fed is likely to decide on some form of easing in the absence of any major surprises in next week’s employment data,” said Chotaro Morita, chief rates strategist at Barclays Securities Japan, in a note to clients on Thursday.

The lowest accepted price at the Ministry of Finance’s sale of 2-year notes was 100, and the bid-to-cover ratio was a robust 12.62. For the ninth straight 2-year sale, the coupon was set at 0.1 percent, matching the interest the central bank pays on its current account excess reserves.

The latest 2-year JGB was untraded on Thursday, with its yield at 0.095 percent.