Benchmark JGBs erase losses after smooth 10-year sale

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Benchmark Japanese government bonds erased losses on Tuesday after a sale of 10-year bonds attracted firm demand, easing some investors’ supply concerns.

* The Ministry of Finance offered about 2.3 trillion yen ($29.3 billion) of 10-year bonds with a coupon of 0.800 percent, matching those of the last two 10-year auctions. It sold 2.09 trillion yen worth at a lowest price of 99.93.

The new issue, which matures three months later than the current series, drew bids of 2.84 times the amount offered, above the previous auction’s bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64. The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices tightened to 0.01 from 0.02 at last month’s offering.

* “Maybe not many people expected the results would bring down the yields further, but it was slightly better than expected,” said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.

She said that “people were willing to buy the new issue which is three months longer than the previous month‘s, and adds a few basis points, which is better than nothing in this low-yield environment.”

* The yield on the current 10-year JGB shed half a basis point to 0.775 percent. It was at 0.780 percent before the auction results were announced and had risen as high as 0.785 percent in the morning.

* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures contract was down 0.04 point at 144.10, flat from its morning close, but rose as high as 144.17 after the auction results. That approached its Monday session high of 144.19, which had been its highest in almost one month.

The contract remained above its 14-day moving average, now at 143.76.

* While the smooth 10-year sale calmed some investors’ supply fears, concerns remain abut the superlong sector ahead of a 30-year sale later in the week and following a very downbeat 20-year auction last month.

* “Ahead of event risks, investors might be reluctant to buy longer maturities,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* The Ministry of Finance will auction 30-year JGBs on Thursday. The 30-year yield was up half a basis point at 1.870 percent.

* The 20-year note pared losses after the 10-year sale, its yield up half a basis point at 1.645 percent after having risen to 1.650 percent earlier.