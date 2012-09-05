JGBs firm on world slowdown fear, resistance holds

* Futures capped by Ichimoku cloud top

* 10-yr cash bonds face resistance at 0.8 pct in yield

* Growing global economic worries raise doubts on Japan resilience

* Superlongs outperform in sign of optimism on 30-yr auction

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices firmed on Wednesday, supported by a weakening global economic outlook, though buying was too light to push the market through key technical resistance levels.

Longer maturities outperformed shorter ends, flattening the yield curve, in a sign market players were upbeat about Thursday’s auction of 700 billion yen ($8.9 billion) 30-year bonds.

“The Chinese economy is visibly slowing and the outlook of Japan’s industrial output has turned softer recently. The weak economic fundamentals are supporting the market,” said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

Adding to worries the global economy is in for a rough ride, data showed on Wednesday the U.S. manufacturing sector shrank at its sharpest clip in more than three years last month.

That came after surprisingly weak Japanese industrial output data last week, which raises question about a consensus so far that Japan’s growth will be resilient for now thanks in part to rebuilding after last year’s disaster.

Based on that view, that the recovery will continue through the current fiscal year to March, some Japanese investors may have been underweighting JGBs so far, suggesting they may have to buy more JGBs, possibly by the end of half-year on Sept. 30, some market players said.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.10 in price to 144.17 , though they were capped by the resistance from the Ichimoku cloud top at 144.20.

They have been unable to break above the cloud top for the past three sessions even as Japan’s Nikkei share average kept falling during this period, to hit a fresh five-week low on Wednesday.

“Given that the Nikkei is down quite a bit, the futures could have risen above but buyers are a bit cautious about buying bonds as we have lots of major events in coming days,” said a trader at a European brokerage.

Global financial markets are watching what actions European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will take at the central bank’s policy meeting on Thursday.

The bank is expected to outline a bond buying plan, though its detail will probably have to wait until after a German constitutional court rules on Thursday next week whether Europe’s planned new rescue fund is legal.

This will be followed by Friday’s employment report, which some market players think would determine whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will decide on a QE3 asset purchase programme at its FOMC policy gathering next week.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year bond yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.800 percent, but was unable to fall below the 0.8 percent mark, which is seen as a resistance level.

Longer maturities fared slightly better, with the 30-year bond yield falling 1.0 basis point to 1.860 percent even ahead of the new offering of that maturity on Thursday.

Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at RBS said the 30-year JGB yield looked attractive in comparison with the U.S. Treasuries with the same maturity.

He added that the 30-year sector would have returned its best performance in the past five years if investors had simply bought when the yield was higher than the value derived from correlation and sold when it was lower.