JGBs steady, supported by fears about slowing global growth

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were steady on Friday, supported by fears about slowing global growth and underpinned by the easy monetary policy of major central banks.

* Data on Thursday showed U.S. manufacturing suffered its weakest quarter in three years and European businesses conditions deteriorated, while Chinese manufacturing was also limp.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan both decided this month to expand their stimulus. The European Central Bank unveiled its plan to lower borrowing rates of debt-burdened euro zone countries.

* On the supply side, next week marks the end of the July-September quarter, and buying to extend portfolio duration could emerge from funds.

* “Some investors likely already bought superlongs on recent dips, but we might see some more buying next week,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract for December ended morning trade up 0.01 point at 143.81.

* The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash bond was flat at 0.800 percent, mired in the middle of this month’s range between 0.775 percent and 0.835 percent.

* The 20-year bond yield was flat at 1.675 percent and the 30-year yield was flat at 1.935 percent after rising to a more than five-month high of 1.950 percent in the previous session.

* With cash bond trade subdued as investors assess the supply and demand situation, market participants considered other trading ideas.

Both swap rates and swap spreads in the super-long sectors correlate highly with the euro/yen exchange rate, said strategists at Credit Suisse in a note to clients.

“Given that the euro/yen will remain firm, we think swap spread longs in the over 10-year sectors look attractive,” they said.

On Friday, the euro was buying 100.87 yen, up about 0.1 percent. It hit a four-month peak of 103.85 yen earlier this week.