FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs supported, superlongs outperform on half-year-end bids
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2012 / 2:45 AM / in 5 years

JGBs supported, superlongs outperform on half-year-end bids

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were supported on Tuesday following soft German business sentiment data, with longest maturities outperforming on buying by Japanese investors ahead of half-year book-closing at the end of the month.

* The 10-year JGB futures were up 0.01 point at 143.95. That level reflected a 50 percent retracement of its July-August decline, which was driven primarily by unwinding of safe-haven buying due to concerns about the European debt crisis.

* The 144 mark in the futures is seen as a major resistance for now. Above that, another resistance is seen at 144.12, the 61.8 percent retracement of the same decline.

* The 10-year cash bond yield stood flat at 0.790 percent , matching a three-week low hit on Monday.

* Longer maturities, such as 20- and 30-year bonds, fared better as they attracted bids from Japanese investors such as life insurers ahead of the last day of their financial half year on Sept. 30.

* “For those investors who haven’t bought much this half-year, the longer maturities look the most attractive given the hefty spreads” over shorter maturities, said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* The yield spread between 10- and 30-year bonds widened to a four-year high of 114 basis points last Thursday and stood at a still hefty 111 basis points. That compared with 94 basis points at the start of this financial year in April.

* The 30-year bond yield fell 1.0 basis point to 1.900 percent while the 20-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.650 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.