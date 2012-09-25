JGBs mostly supported, superlongs shine on half-year-end bids

* JGBs supported by global slowdown concerns

* Domestic investors buy “superlongs” ahead of half-year end

* Curve still much steeper than at start of financial year

* Market players see 10-yr yield falling to around 0.75 pct

* Some caution ahead of opposition LDP’s leadership vote on Wed

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices mostly held firm on Tuesday following soft German business sentiment data, with the longest maturities outperforming on buying by Japanese investors ahead of half-year book-closing at the end of the month.

The yen’s gains have added to concerns that the global slowdown has stifled Japan’s post-quake economic recovery, while bond buying by the Bank of Japan and the world’s other central banks are also helping to underpin the market.

“At the moment, there aren’t just many sellers. There’s not much profit-taking because high share prices mean they don’t have losses there to make up for in bonds,” said Akihiko Inoue, chief strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities.

The 10-year JGB futures were up 0.02 point at 143.96, one tick above a 50 percent retracement of its July-August decline, which was driven primarily by unwinding of safe-haven buying due to concerns about the European debt crisis.

For now, the 144 mark in the futures is seen as a major resistance for now. Above that, another resistance is seen at 144.12, the 61.8 percent retracement of the same decline.

The 10-year cash bond yield ticked up 0.5 basis point to 0.795 percent, edging up from a three-week low of 0.790 percent hit on Monday.

But longer maturities, such as 20- and 30-year bonds, fared better as they attracted bids from Japanese investors such as life insurers ahead of the last day of their financial half year on Sept. 30.

“For those investors who haven’t bought much this half-year, the longer maturities look the most attractive given the hefty spreads” over shorter maturities, said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

The yield spread between 10- and 30-year bonds widened to a four-year high of 114 basis points last Thursday and stood at a still hefty 110.5 basis points. That compared with 94 basis points at the start of this financial year in April.

The 30-year bond yield fell 1.0 basis point to 1.900 percent , its lowest level in almost two weeks, while the 20-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.650 percent , also a two-week low.

Fuelling worries that Japan’s exports could lose even more steam, the yen rose near its seven-month high hit last week.

The German Ifo institute’s monthly business sentiment index released on Monday fell for a fifth successive month in September to its lowest level since early 2010, with the outlook component touching its worst level since May 2009.

Given signs of weakening global economic fundamentals, market players said the 10-year JGB yield could fall to around 0.75 percent, though a revisit of the nine-year low of 0.72 percent marked in July at the height of Europe’s debt crisis is at this point seen as unlikely.

MORE SPENDING?

Some market players said buying in JGBs might have been curbed by caution ahead of Wednesday’s leadership election of the opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which is likely to return to power after an election, expected later this year at earliest.

While the implications of the leadership contest could be complicated, many think risk to JGBs would be the highest if former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was elected because of his opposition to a tax hike plan the LDP and Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda have agreed earlier this year.

The race was seen as too close to call between the main three contenders including Abe, former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and the party’s secretary-general Nobuteru Ishihara.

Some investors are wary that the LDP’s investment plan to make infrastructure more resilient to natural disasters could jeopardise Japan’s already dire fiscal conditions.

“The election tomorrow will be a reminder for markets on the possible risk that fiscal discipline may become looser under a LDP government,” said Tohru Yamamoto, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.

In the money market, banks’ current account deposits at the Bank of Japan looks set to hit a record high around 45 trillion yen on Tuesday, reflecting the Bank of Japan’s easing steps as well as fund demand ahead of the half-year end on Sept 30.