JGBs mostly lower on BOJ disappointment, post-auction sales
#Market News
July 10, 2013 / 2:46 AM / in 4 years

JGBs mostly lower on BOJ disappointment, post-auction sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly lower on Wednesday morning on disappointment over the absence of purchases by the Bank of Japan and as the market tries to absorb sales of long-dated bonds from the previous day.

* The Bank of Japan refrained from bond purchases on Wednesday, which saw JGB futures paring their earlier gains.

* The 10-year cash bond yield stood flat at 0.865 percent <, well within its 0.8-0.9 percent range tracked in the past several weeks. The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.320 percent.

* The JGB futures erased most of their gains after the Bank of Japan refrained from bond purchases, though they managed to tick up 0.13 point at 142.51 by midday..

* Longer-dated bonds fared worse, with the 30-year bond yield rising 2.0 basis points to 1.885 percent, following the Ministry of Finance’s 300 billion yen ($2.97 billion) reoffer of 20- and 30-year bonds on Tuesday.

* The market could be supported in afternoon trade, especially as China reported surprisingly weak trade figures, deepening worries about the extent of the slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy.

* China’s exports fell 3.1 percent in June from a year ago, the first decline since January 2012 and missing expectations of a 4.0 percent rise.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
