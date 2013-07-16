FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGB prices edge lower ahead of Wednesday's five-year auction
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2013 / 2:16 AM / 4 years ago

JGB prices edge lower ahead of Wednesday's five-year auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Tuesday ahead of an auction of 2.7 trillion yen ($27 billion) worth of five-year bonds in the following session.

* The 10-year yield was up 0.5 basis point to 0.820 percent after falling 4 basis points last week, while 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.03 point to 143.13, with 7,067 contracts changing hands in the morning session, compared with this year’s full daily average of 33,082 contracts.

* According to International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication, a few regional banks sold eight-year JGBs in relatively large lots ahead of Wednesday’s auction of the five-year bonds, while some players sold 30-year JGBs.

* The 30-year yield added 2 basis points to 1.865 percent, while the 20-year yield was up 1 basis point to 1.725 percent.

* The five-year yield was untraded after falling 2.5 basis points last week to 0.295 percent. It touched a four-week low of 0.290 percent on Thursday.

* “The five-year yield at 30 basis points is not that super-attractive. We should see some concession into the five-year auction tomorrow but after that the yield should stay around this level,” said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas.

* Volatility has eased in the JGBs recently after the market was jolted by the Bank of Japan’s announcement of a massive bond-buying programme on April 4 to pull the world’s third-largest economy out of deflation.

* The 30-day implied volatilites on JGB futures fell to a more than two-month low of 2.70 on Friday. It hit a two-year high of 6.1 on April 12.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.