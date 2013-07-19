FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGB futures rise as cash bonds inch lower; weekend election eyed
July 19, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

JGB futures rise as cash bonds inch lower; weekend election eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* 10-year futures touch 5-1/2-week high as stocks tumble
    * 10-yr yield inches up from 5-week low hit in previous
session
    * Abe's bloc likely to fare well in Sunday upper house
election

    By Lisa Twaronite
    TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures
rose to a 5-1/2-week high on Friday as stock prices skidded
ahead of Japan's upper house election on Sunday, though cash
bond trading was subdued.
    Cash bonds slipped slightly across the yield curve, with the
benchmark yield creeping away from a five-week low touched in
the previous session.
    Ten-year JGB futures finished up 0.06 point at
143.44, after earlier touching 143.49, their highest since June
10. Volume was thin at 17,560 contracts, coming in below 20,000
contracts for the fifth straight session.
    The Nikkei stock average slid 1.5 percent, reversing
early gains of more than 1 percent that brought it to a
two-month peak, as some investors took profits before this
weekend's Japanese election.
    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc is expected to fare
well in the election, which would hand him more power to pursue
his aggressively reflationary policies, aimed at stoking two
percent inflation in two years. 
    Weekly capital flow data from the Ministry of Finance showed
Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds for a second
straight week last week by purchasing the largest amount since
September 2012. 
    Should the trend towards net buying continue, it could
provide another piece of early evidence that Abe's expansionary
stimulus policies are having their desired effect. 
    "I think a lot of the banks have started to buy U.S.
Treasuries or German Bunds because yields have gone up a lot,
but I don't think life insurance companies have really changed
their game plan so much," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan
fixed income at PineBridge Investments.
    The benchmark 10-year yield inched up half a
basis point to 0.805 percent, moving away from a five-week low
of 0.800 percent touched late in the previous session.
    The benchmark yield finished last week at 0.815 percent, and
has mostly traded in a range between 0.80 percent and 0.90
percent since late May. 
     
    JGBs took their cues from U.S. debt prices, which fell on
Thursday as upbeat data on jobless claims and factory activity
supported the view the economy may be strong enough for the Fed
to pare bond purchases sooner rather than later. 
     
    U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke told the Senate
Banking Committee on Thursday it was too soon to judge if recent
"mixed" signals from the U.S. economy would prompt the central
bank to delay plans to trim its bond buying this year.
             
    The five-year yield was flat at a five-week
low of 0.285 percent hit in the previous session.  
    The superlong zone also dropped, though late bargain-hunting
brought prices off their early troughs. The 30-year yield
 rose half a basis point to 1.835 percent after
earlier rising as high as 1.850 percent, while the 20-year yield
 added 1 basis point to 1.720 percent, off an
earlier high of 1.725 percent.

