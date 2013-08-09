JGBs end off lows after smooth 30-year debt sale

* 10-year yield retraces this week's 3-mth low of 0.750 pct * 10-year futures touch 3-mth high in thin trade conditions * 30-day implied volatilities on futures sag to 3-month low By Lisa Twaronite TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices ended off their lows on Friday with the benchmark yield retracing this week's three-month low after a smooth sale of 30-year debt. Moves were small and volatility on JGB futures remained under pressure amid thin summer conditions, market participants said. "August tends to have lower yields, usually, which is partially due to the holiday season. No one wants to go on holiday shorting the market, and they'd rather hold (bonds) for carry," said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup in Tokyo. "Even next week's five-year auction, I hold a sort of bullish bias, as today's auction results show people are more comfortable with the medium-term and the long-term sector," she said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond added half a basis point to 0.755 percent, down from a session high of 0.765 percent. After the auction, it retraced a three-month low of 0.750 percent hit on Wednesday. Ten-year JGB futures ended up 0.01 point at 144.02, after earlier nudging up to touch a three-month high of 144.10. Volume was a scant 15,264 contracts. The 30-day implied volatilities on JGB futures sank to a three-month low of 2.58 as of Thursday. The latest data will be available later on Friday. Volatility hit a two-year peak of 6.1 on April 12 as market participants struggled to adapt to the Bank of Japan's massive easing scheme unveiled on April 4. On Thursday this week, the BOJ held its monetary policy steady as expected, and also maintained its assessment of the economy. The Ministry of Finance offered 500 billion yen ($5.21 billion) worth of 30-year debt, reopening the previous issue with a coupon of 1.9 percent. Since a 40-year JGB auction will also be held this month, the ministry reduced the issuance amount by 100 billion yen from the previous 30-year sale. The notes sold at a lowest price of 101.85, and drew bids of 4.14 times the amount offered, up from the previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio of 3.96 times and the highest since October's sale of that maturity. But the tail between the average and lowest accepted prices came in at 0.26, fattening from 0.01 at last month's offering. A wider tail indicates less demand for the bonds. The yield on the 30-year JGB was flat at 1.795 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.805 percent. The 20-year yield was also flat at 1.680 percent after earlier touching 1.690 percent.