FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs firm in line with Treasuries, supported by BOJ buying
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2013 / 2:51 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs firm in line with Treasuries, supported by BOJ buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday, as rising tension over Syria increased the safe haven appeal of fixed-income assets and the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operations underpinned supply conditions.

* The BOJ offered to buy outright 800 billion yen ($8.23 billion) of JGBs, comprised of 250 billion yen with 1 to 3 years left to maturity, 350 billion yen with 3 to 5 years left to maturity, and 200 billion yen with more than 10 years left to maturity.

* U.S. Treasuries rose as Washington and its allies prepared for likely military action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, who were apparently behind last week’s chemical weapons attacks.

* The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.725 percent, after retracing a three-month low of 0.720 percent touched a week ago.

* Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.25 point to 144.24 after earlier hitting an intraday high of 144.32, their highest since May 10.

* According to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, good two-way flow was seen in the 10-year zone among many domestic real money accounts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.