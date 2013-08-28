JGBs firm in line with Treasuries, supported by BOJ buying

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday, as rising tension over Syria increased the safe haven appeal of fixed-income assets and the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operations underpinned supply conditions.

* The BOJ offered to buy outright 800 billion yen ($8.23 billion) of JGBs, comprised of 250 billion yen with 1 to 3 years left to maturity, 350 billion yen with 3 to 5 years left to maturity, and 200 billion yen with more than 10 years left to maturity.

* U.S. Treasuries rose as Washington and its allies prepared for likely military action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, who were apparently behind last week’s chemical weapons attacks.

* The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.725 percent, after retracing a three-month low of 0.720 percent touched a week ago.

* Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.25 point to 144.24 after earlier hitting an intraday high of 144.32, their highest since May 10.

* According to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, good two-way flow was seen in the 10-year zone among many domestic real money accounts.