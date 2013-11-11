JGBs soften after payrolls data hit U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Nov 11 (IFR) - JGB prices ended the morning session lower on Monday, sending yields up by 1 to 2 basis points in the 5-year zone and longer, tracking a sharp rise in U.S. bond yields after surprisingly stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll data.

But a fall in JGB yields were limited to 2.0 basis points at most, as the Bank of Japan, in an unusual move, offered to buy JGBs under its massive buying program for a third straight session.

The BOJ offered to buy a total of 1.0 trillion yen ($10.1 billion)of one-year to 10-year JGBs in three tranches, the same maturities and amounts it bought on Oct 25 and Oct 30.

The 10-year yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.600 percent . In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield was up 2.0 basis points at 1.475 percent while the 30-year yield rose 1.5 basis point to 1.620 percent , ahead of Tuesday’s 500 billion yen 30-yr JGB auction.

The lead December JGB futures finished midday at an intraday high of 145.01, still down 0.08 point from Friday’s close.