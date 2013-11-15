FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGB prices edge down as Nikkei rally dulls debt appeal
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2013 / 2:46 AM / 4 years ago

JGB prices edge down as Nikkei rally dulls debt appeal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 15 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices inched down on Friday as a slide in the yen buoyed Tokyo shares to six-month highs and somewhat dulled the appeal of fixed-income assets.

A modest rise in U.S. Treasuries overnight had limited positive impact on JGBs, but the Bank of Japan’s offer to buy 710 billion yen ($7.1 billion) worth of JGBs in the secondary market with residual maturities of one to five years helped support the market.

The bond-buying programme is part of the central bank’s effort to prop up the economy and pull the country out of persistent deflation.

The 10-year yield added 1 basis point to 0.605 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures dipped 3 ticks to 144.99.

Tokyo’s Nikkei share average climbed 1.8 percent to above 15,000 for the first time in six months, as the yen tumbled to a two-month low of 100.315 to the dollar.

The yen slide was driven by a risk-on mode in global markets and comments by Finance Minister Taro Aso that Japan must retain currency intervention as a policy tool.

The 20-year JGB yield was up 0.5 basis point at 1.485 percent, while the 30-year yield edged up 1 basis point to 1.635 percent.

The Ministry of Finance is to sell 1.2 trillion yen of 20-year debt next Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.