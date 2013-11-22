FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGB prices slip, hurt by weaker yen and Nikkei rally
November 22, 2013

JGB prices slip, hurt by weaker yen and Nikkei rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 22 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices eased on Friday, hurt by risk-on sentiment as the yen slumped to a 4-1/2 month low against the dollar and the Nikkei share average scaled a six-month peak.

The 10-year yield was up 2 basis points at 0.645 percent, touching a one-week high, while 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.11 point to 144.66.

Several regional banks were seen buying 10-year JGBs on dips in the early morning, though domestic real-money accounts largely stay sidelined ahead of a 300 billion yen ($3 billion) liquidity enhancement auction for old 10- and 20-year JGBs, traders said.

Both the 20- and 30-year yields added 1 basis point, to 1.510 and 1.67 percent, respectively.

The Nikkei was up 1 percent at 15,525.55 in late morning trade. The yen was quoted at 101.18 to the dollar after falling to a 4-1/2 month low of 101.36 earlier in the session.

