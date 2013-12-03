FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs slip, tracking overseas bond markets; auction results eyed
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 3:35 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs slip, tracking overseas bond markets; auction results eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 3 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Tuesday morning, taking cues from weakness in European and U.S. bond markets overnight, while investors awaited the results of a JGB liquidity enhancement auction.

According to JGB traders, even bullish life insurers and pension funds took a wait-and-see stance ahead of the session’s monthly 300 billion yen ($2.9 billion) liquidity enhancement auction for old 20-year, 30-year and 40-year JGBs.

If the auction results are stronger than expected, a few bullish life insurers and pension funds might buy more superlong JGBs in the afternoon session, the traders said.

At midday, the current five-year JGB was yet to be priced, while the 10-year yield was up 1 basis point at 0.620 percent.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield was up 1 basis point at 1.495 percent, while the 30-year yield was up 1.5 basis points at 1.665 percent. On Monday, both the 20-year yield and the 30-year yield fell 0.5 basis point in thin trading.

Lead December JGB futures moved in a narrow 144.93 to 144.99 range before finishing the morning session down 0.06 point at 144.97.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.